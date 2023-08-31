Ruby Husbands Arehart Published 11:44 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Sept. 25, 1926 – Aug. 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Ruby Husbands Arehart passed peacefully into the loving embrace of her Savior the morning of Aug. 23, 2023, within her charming home in Natchez, Mississippi, and with her daughters at her side. A month shy of her 97th birthday, Ruby was ready for the room Jesus had prepared for her, where we know she now joyfully laughs and sings with her Savior, her husband, and many other loved ones.

In little Utica, Mississippi, on Sept. 25, 1926, Ruby was born to her parents, Dewey and Gena Allen Husbands. She married Richard Arehart, on June 15, 1946, after meeting him through the military letters she wrote to her uncle overseas. She received her Bachelor of Science degree at Mississippi College and her Master of Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked as an elementary teacher for Natchez Public Schools until her retirement, taking every opportunity to share the love of Christ with the children she taught.

Email newsletter signup

Ruby was an active member at Parkway Baptist Church where she taught an adult Sunday School class, participated in Women on Mission, and the Monday morning prayer group. Even when her health impeded her activity, Ruby was faithful to pray for her family, her friends, and her country every day. The legacy she holds as a prayer warrior lives on in her family as they are living testimonies of God’s faithfulness to answer Ruby’s humble requests. “Therefore, confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” (James 5:16, NIV).

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years; her two sisters; her brother and her son-in-law, John Griggs.

She is survived by her three daughters, Judy Dungan and her husband, Frank (of Natchez), Beth Griggs (of Raymond, MS), and Dean Nance and her husband, Mike (of Bainbridge Island, WA); her three granddaughters; three grandsons; ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren – all of whom she prayed for so faithfully.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Parkway Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Her great-grandson Rev. Andrew Williams; her grandson-in-law Dr. Matt Williams, and her grandson-in-law, Rev. Nick Hodges will officiate. The burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service.

The pallbearers will be her grandsons, and her friends Scott Nugent and Roger Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be friends Danny Goldman, Danny Parsons, and Curtis King.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.