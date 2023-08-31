Taron Xavier Woods Published 12:11 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

May 20, 1999 – Aug. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Taron Xavier Woods, 24, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church-The Vision Center with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation. You are invited to sign the register book at the church on the day of the service.

Taron was born on May 20, 1999, in Natchez, the son of Audrey A. Jackson-Woods and Trevin Jermaine Woods. He graduated from Natchez High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College obtaining an Associate Degree in Applied Science. Taron was a diesel mechanic and owner/operator of T & J Truckin, LLC. Mr. Woods was a member of Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Taron was an avid car/ATV racer. He enjoyed vacationing with his children, family, and friends, attending race tracks in various states, playing video games, and working side-by-side with his father.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Aubrey Jackson and Rev. Henry Claiborne Jones; grandmother, Shirley Mae Fowler-Jackson; cousin, Jamarius Teonne Jackson; great grandmothers, Beatrice Jane Fowler-Ridley (Johnny Ridley) and Bessie Mae Jackson and great-grandfather, Joseph Jackson.

Taron leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; son, Javier I’Keem Xavier Woods; daughter, Jharee’ Armoni Gabrielle Woods; fiance’: JaNecrial A. Knight; sister, Treniqua Washington; grandparents, JoAnn Woods, Lucille Mazique and Jacqueline J. Jones; uncles, James Jackson, Wyatte Jamison and Aubrey Ray Fowler; aunts, Reshonda Woods, Sharron Ridley Johnson (Larry), Lavonda Jackson, Loletha Jackson-Moore (Ray Cal), Raquita Jackson and Rotisha Jackson, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com