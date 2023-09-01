ACCS rallies for injured teammate Published 11:31 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

MENDENHALL — Adams County Christian School (3-1) beat Simpson Academy 39-7 Friday night in an MAIS non-district matchup. The win was a bounce back from last week’s loss to Jackson Prep.

Defensive Coordinator Stanley Smith said they started the game off slow. AC had a serious injury but fought back for their brother Tristan Burns. He left the game with a head and neck injury. The Rebels were able to rally behind him though.

“It was a challenge. They were emotional,” Smith said. “We had to bring them in and we started off slow but it started a fire under them. We were able to finish the game out strong.”

ACCS scored on a punt return, defensive touchdown and offensive rushing touchdowns, Smith said. He said they all contributed to the game. The strong start is good but AC will look to keep working hard.

ACCS will play Brookhaven Academy next Friday night with kickoff set for 7p.m. The Cougars enter that game on a three game losing skid.

“We have a lot of weapons. We just have to keep stressing that it is still early. We have to keep practicing. Hard work pays off,” Smith said. “It will be a big homecoming week for us. We have to come out and take care of business. Adrian Walker had a great night tonight as did Jordan Berry. We played well as a unit on defense. 11 hats to the ball. We came out playing hard and finished the game. It was a good defensive effort.”