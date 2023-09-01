Ferriday, Delta Charter ready to play Published 12:49 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

FERRIDAY — Friday night football has returned to Ferriday but it will be Delta Charter’s stadium rocking when Plain Dealing comes to town to open the year. Ferriday High School opens the season on the road at Richwood in Monroe, Louisiana.

Delta Charter enters this season on the heels of a 5-5 season and a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs. It will be a similar opponent to 2022 to start the Storm season.

Last year, Delta Charter beat Plain Dealing 54-8 on the road. Juvari Singleton’s senior year starts Friday night. Look to him and his brother Tyrin Singleton to lead the team this year.

Email newsletter signup

Davis Cooper is a hard hitting linebacker on defense and will lead the defensive side of the ball. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Delta Charter.

Trojans look to spoil opener

Ferriday had a rough season last year losing eight out of 10 games. They look to turn things around this year starting with a road contest. Head Coach Cleothis Cummings Jr. will look to see his team improve against Richwood.

Last year, Richwood won 38-12 last year. Something to look out for is how much the Trojans have gelled and improved this summer. The team could return the favor of spoiling a home opener as the visiting team. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Richwood.

Green Wave plan to keep rolling

Hartfield Academy (3-0) will host the Cathedral Green Wave (1-1) Friday night. The Green Wave are coming off an impressive 46-8 win over St. Aloysius and look to continue the momentum. Head Coach Josh Loy was pleased last week with how his team has kept working hard this year.

Cathedral will face a tough defensive test when they go to Hartfield Academy Friday night. The Hawks have given up just 22 points this season or 7.3 points per game. On the flip side. Hartfield has scored 44.3 points per game.

Offensively, Hartfield is averaging 116 yards per game while Cathedral is throwing 130 yards per game through the air. On the ground, Hartfield is rushing 184.7 yards per game while Cathedral is rushing 159.1 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Hartfield Academy in Flowood.

Can Rebels rebound on the road

Adams County Christian School (2-1) dropped its first game of the season to 6A Jackson Prep last week. The Rebels look to recover from the 24-12 loss. Simpson Academy is (0-2) this year.

Adams County enters the game giving up just 13.3 points per game while scoring 35.3 points per game. Simpson Academy is giving up 47.5 points per game and only scoring 14 points per game.

Coleman Carter is continuing to lead the Rebels at quarterback while Jordan Berry is proving to be a strong receiver. If Adams County Christian School can continue to play strong defense, score consistently and make the most of turnovers it will be a tough task for Simpson Academy.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Mendenhall.

Could Jefferson County stay undefeated ?

Jefferson County (1-0) opened the season with a 36-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. The Tigers are rolling into their home opener against Wingfield (0-1).

Wingfield gave up 40 points in a 40-6 loss to Crystal Springs last week. Jefferson County will look to run the ball well. Last week, they averaged 7.6 yards per carry last week and gained 171 yards on the ground.

The Tigers can also attack teams in the air with 109 yards gained last week through the air. Jefferson County has a stable full of running backs who can carry the football and produce.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson County.