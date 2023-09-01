Sessions accounts for three total TDs in WCCA’s win over Tensas Academy Published 11:41 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy junior quarterback Jacob Sessions threw one touchdown pass and ran for two more as the Rams defeated the Tensas Academy Chiefs 39-8 in a non-district game last Friday night.

WCCA was originally scheduled to host Discovery Christian School for Week 3, but Discovery Christian forfeited the entire 2023 season. So Rams head coach Randy Holloway had to find an opponent to take its place.

Surprisingly, that opponent turned out to be Tensas Academy. But this was not the same Chiefs team that routed the Rams in their MAIS District 3-1A game last year. WCCA ran the ball at will on Tensas Academy this time around to the tune of 235 yards on 22 total carries.

Sessions completed four of six passes for 91 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Easton Buteaux late in the first quarter that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead. Jared Lanehart, who had six carries for 73 yards, scored on a 41-yard run at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter. Buteaux finished with three receptions for 74 yards.

Sessions then scored on touchdown runs of 12 yards late in the first half and a 36-yard run with 8:55 to go in the third quarter for a 25-0 lead.

Gavin Davis got in on the action with a 42-yard punt return and Sessions’ two-point conversion run with 7:27 left in the third quarter made it a 33-0 game.

Charles Grezaffi, who had four carries for 22 yards, scored on a six-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give WCCA a commanding 39-0 lead. Grezaffi was the co-leader in tackles for the Rams with nine along with Brayden Ready.

Tensas Academy got on the scoreboard with 2:15 to go with a running clock when Cobie Matthews ran in from 28 yards out. George Tucker threw the two-point conversion pass to Ross Crigler.

Jack Orgeron had seven tackles to go with four carries for 48 yards. Cole Partridge had seven tackles while Davis had six tackles as well as one catch for 17 yards. The Rams’ defense held Tensas Academy (0-4) to just six downs and 147 yards of total offense.

WCCA (2-1) next plays at Christian Collegiate Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.