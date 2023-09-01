Storm knock out Plain Dealing with fast start Published 11:50 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter (1–0) knocked the socks off of Plain Dealing (0-1) Friday night to open the LHSAA season with an emphatic 58-0 win. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said it was great to open the season with a win in non-district play.

It was a good night for the Storm on both sides of the football. Delta Charter jumped on them quickly thanks to defensive turnovers. 40 points in the first quarter. The start to the season was ideal as the O-Line blocked well, offense moved down field with ease and the defense pitched a shutout.

“We blocked well up front. Our offensive line opened up holes for our backs,” Wheeler said. They had three turnovers in the first quarter and we capitalized on them. We scored on each possession. I was really pleased with the effort.”

Email newsletter signup

At least six different people scored for Delta Charter. Wheeler said they distributed the ball to a lot of guys. Running back Otis Bates had two or three scores and over 100 yards rushing. Bates made the most of his opportunities. Jayden Griffin, Davis Cooper and Jace Neal all did a good job blocking for the Storm tonight, Wheeler said.

“We play Willow next week out of New Orleans. Competition will pick up. We had penalties we needed to clean up but defensively we needed to shore up some things. We tackled well. We need to clean it up going into next week and be on top of our game.”

Delta Charter will play Willow at home next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.