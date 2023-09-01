Trojans fall on the road to start season Published 11:49 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

RICHWOOD — Ferriday lost its first game of the season on a late touchdown. Richwood beat the Trojans 20-18 despite Ferriday leading 18-14 late in the game.

Head Coach Cleothis Cummings Jr. said his team made too many mistakes and were undisciplined. Ferriday did not make the routine plays and didn’t execute well enough at all. Penalties cost the Trojans the game more than anything else.

“I hope this was an eye opener for us,” Cummings said. “It takes more than talent to win football games. We have to focus on the little things and we will go back to the drawing board.”

Quarterback Dorian Tayler threw the ball well and had two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes were to his brother Robert Taylor.

“It was nice seeing them be able to make that connection. He connected on multiple passes,” Cummings said. “ We have bright spots on offense and defense. I just feel we can do better on tackling and playing assignment football.”

Ferriday was up 18-14 and then we gave up a long run leading to the winning touchdown. Cummings said missed tackles always hurt you and they did on the game winning drive by Richwood.

The Trojans will play at Peabody in Alexandria next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.