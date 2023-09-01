Vidalia shuts out Sicily Island in game abandoned before halftime due to brawl Published 11:40 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

SICILY ISLAND, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings defeated the Sicily Island High School Tigers 16-0 last Friday night in a game that was called with about two minutes left in the first half after a fight broke out.

“One of their kids was excessively hitting one of our kids. It wasn’t one or two punches. He tore his helmet off. Their team cleared the bench. Their whole team got ejected, which caused the officials to end the game,” Vidalia first-year head coach Joshua West said.

Before then, West said his team, which was the ‘home’ team because the field at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium was not ready for play, started to get into a rhythm on both sides of the ball after a lethargic start.

“It took us a while to match the physicality to play football. They controlled the first nine minutes. They were running the ball. When we got the ball, we scored a touchdown real quickly,” West said.

Mark Perkins scored a touchdown on a pass from Elmari “Juice” Lewis. Kabari Davis then scored on a touchdown run. The Vikings were also successful on both two-point conversion attempts.

“I was becoming more pleased as the game went on. We started off so slow. After the first drive, we started to move the ball well,” West said. “Our team responded well with how we kept our composure. We were getting to the point where we were getting into a good rhythm. We were running the ball and we completed a few passes.”

Vidalia (1-0) next travels to Ruston, La. to take on Cedar Creek High School next Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.