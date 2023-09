Worried about blood sugar or blood pressure? Health department now offers free screenings Published 1:27 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

JACKSON– In a major step to combat chronic disease in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free blood sugar and blood pressure checks at all clinics beginning September 1.

Any Mississippian can call their local clinic to be screened, or just drop in during business hours. Blood sugar numbers are done with a simple finger stick.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi, and the state’s rate of diabetes is one of the worst in the country.

Email newsletter signup

Area clinics participating include:

Adams County Health Department, 415 Highway 61 North, Natchez, Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Amite County Health Department, 1000 Irene St., Liberty, open 8 a.m. to 5 p. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Franklin County Health Department, 140 West Mill Road, Bude, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Jefferson County Health Department, 700 Main St., Fayette, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Wilkinson County Health Department, 991 First South St., Woodville, open 8 a.m. to. 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We hope that all Mississippians will take advantage of these new, free clinic services and find out what their blood sugar and blood pressure screening numbers are. When you know these numbers, you can take action to reduce your chances of developing heart disease and diabetes, the major chronic illnesses that strike most Mississippians,” said State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney.

“These quick tests can help connect Mississippians to free support services or self-management programs from MSDH, or refer them to a doctor, if needed,” said Victor Sutton, MSDH’s Chief of Community Health and Clinical Services.

For more information on chronic diseases, visit MSDH at msdh.ms.gov/chronic.