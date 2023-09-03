Crime Reports Sept. 3, 2023 Published 11:42 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Friday

Theft on B Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Gayosa Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Park Place.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Dale Court.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report at Cambridge Heights Apartments.

Disturbance on Old Devereux Street.

Accident on Sunset Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Leaf Street.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Paula Froust Johnese, 51, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez on charge of no driver’s license. Held on $200.00 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Joseph Todd Partridge, 35, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Michael Shaun Simpson, 41, Gloucester Court, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on $45,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Cameron James Brooks, 20, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released on $100,000 bond.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 24, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property changed to enhancement penalty for possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Held without bond on that charge.

Richard Donell Smith, 45, Academy Street, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended and no child restraint. Released on $450.00 bond.

Trayvon White, 22, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Held on $100,000 bond.

Tavion Williams, 24, Dolorosso Road, Woodville, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Lake Montrose Road.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on Gaylor Road.

Check for warrants on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Fredrick Road.

Wanted person on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Pineview Drive.

Two traffic stops on Kingston Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Lost/stolen tag on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Hope Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Rand Road.

Threats on Murray Drive.

911 Hangup on Second Street.

False alarm on Myrtle Drive.