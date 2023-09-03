The Best of the Miss-Lou 2023: Winners announced Published 11:34 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Best of the Miss-Lou were recognized and celebrated on Thursday at The Natchez Democrat’s annual awards event.

Hundreds of people took place in the event, which culminates the months-long reader’s choice contest.

This event uses online voting for locals to pick their favorite businesses and people serving their community and therefore sets a high bar in the competition. Nearly 100,000 votes were cast in the process.

“We’re thrilled by the community’s response this year,” said Justin Clarkston, Business Development Director for The Natchez Democrat. “Even more than that, we’re excited to be able to recognize these businesses and individuals who exemplify the best of the Miss-Lou.”

The winners will be recognized in an upcoming special section produced by The Natchez Democrat.

Here is a list of the winners:

Natchez Best of 2023 Winners

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Dealer New (New)

Natchez Ford

Auto Dealer Pre-Owned

Natchez Salvage & Parts

Auto Dealer Service Department

Lakeside Ford

Auto Salesperson

Miranda Jones

Ron BeQuette

Automotive / Truck / 4×4 Accessories

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Body Shop

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Brake Job

Arthur’s Tires

Car Wash

Patriot Express Carwash of Natchez

Finance Manager

Matt Marchbanks

Gas Station

Go Mart

Glass/Windshield Repair

Cutting Edge Glass

Oil Change

Arthur’s Tires

Powersports Dealer

Outdoor Power

Sales Manager

Kyle Holzhalb

Service Department

Lakeside Ford

Service Manager

Bryan Mudd

Technician (Mechanic)

Trae Jones

Tire Shop

Arthur’s Tires

Towing Service

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Window Tint

Benjie Credle

FAVORITE LOCALS

Baker

Molly Manning Robertson

Barber

Kayce Hinson

Bartender

Kevin Graham – Under-the-Hill Saloon

Beautician / Hair Stylist

Kayce Hinson

Charitable Organization Leader

Ronnie Calhoun – Brightest Stars Ball

Chef

Jon Borum

Coach (Private Schools)

Melanie Hall

Coach (Public Schools)

Kevin Campbell

Firefighter

Chuck Golden

Judge

Lisa Jordan Dale

Local Artist

Katelee Laird

Local Author

Greg Iles

Local Politician

Travis Patten

Local Social Media Influencer

Julianna Wallace

Police Officer

Carson Cupit

Principal

Whest Shirley

Server

Leah Roberts

Sheriff Deputy

Lee Best

Teacher (Elementary)

Linda Patten

Teacher (High School)

Latoya Fleming – Natchez Early College

FOOD & DRINK

Appetizers

Roux 61

Bakery

The Donut Shop

Bar

Under the Hill Saloon

BBQ

Pig Out Inn Barbecue

Beer Selection

Natchez Brewing Company

Best Kept Secret

Mammy’s Cupboard

Best Service

Little Tokyo

Biscuits

Biscuits & Blues

Breakfast

Go Mart

Brunch

The Little Easy

Burger

The Camp

Business Lunch

Pearl Street Pasta

Catering

The Carriage House Restaurant

Chicken Tenders

County Pie

Chinese Food

Little Tokyo

Cocktails

Frankie’s on Main

Coffee

PJ’s Coffee

Coldest Beer

Natchez Brewing Company

Crawfish

C & M Crawfish

Deli

Soda Pops

Dessert

Mammy’s Cupboard

Family Restaurant

The Carriage House Restaurant

Fast Food

Wardo’s Poboys

French Fries

Frankie’s on Main

Fried Chicken

The Carriage House Restaurant

Friendliest Service

Wardo’s Poboys

Gas Station Food

Go Mart

Gumbo

The Carriage House Restaurant

Healthy Dining

Planet Thailand Restaurant

Ice Cream

The Malt Shop

Italian Restaurant

Pearl Street Pasta

Kid Friendly Restaurant

Johnny’s Pizza House

Margarita

Fat Mama’s Tamales

Mexican Restaurant

Parrilla Restaurant

Milkshake

The Malt Shop

New Restaurant

Wardo’s Poboys

Pizza

Natchez Brewing Company

Plate Lunch

The Carriage House Restaurant

Po-Boy

Wardos PoBoy

Queso

Parilla Restaurant

Seafood Restaurant

Duck’s Nest II

Steak / Steak Night

The Corner Bar

Sushi

Little Tokyo

Sweet Tea

The Carriage House Restaurant

Tacos

Albertos Taqueria

Takeout

The Carriage House Restaurant

Wine / Spirits Selection

Spirits of Natchez

Wings

County Pie

HEALTHCARE & FITNESS

Assisted Living Facility

BeeHive Homes of Natchez

Dentist

Dr. Jarrod Gregg

Doctor

Dr. Kellen Jex

Health & Fitness Club

Planet Fitness

Home Health Care

Intensive Home Healthcare

Hospice

Enhabit Hospice

Hospital

Trinity Medical

Manicure / Pedicure

Perfect Nails

Nurse

Brandyn Wilson

Nutrition Shop

Nutrition 61

Optometrist

Dr. Bridget Milliken

Pediatrician

Dr. Jennifer Russ

Pharmacist

George Book

Pharmacy

Book’s Pharmacy

Physical Therapist

Summer Milliken Thompson

Physical Therapy / Rehab

Miss-Lou Physical Therapy

Sports / Orthopedic Rehab

Miss-Lou Physical Therapy

Urgent Care

SouthStar Urgent Care

Womens’ Healthcare

Dr. Duncan F. Guedon, MD

HOME & GARDEN

Antique Store

Consign & Design

Appliance Repair

Appliances & More

Appliance Store

Appliances & More

Concrete Repair / Installation

C&C Concrete Design

Electrical Services Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

Flooring Store

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

Furniture Store

Weeks Warehouse Furniture

Hardware Store

Atkins Lumber Company

Hardwood Floors

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

Home Décor Store

Southfork Corner

Home Remodeling

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

HVAC Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

Landscaper / Landscaping Company

Kennedy Landscaping, LLC

Mattress Store

Brakenridge Furniture Co

Mowing Service

Richard McKinney

Outdoor Living

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

Pest Control

Redd Pest Solutions

Plumber / Plumbing Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

Real Estate Firm

Paul Green & Associates Realtors

Tile / Stone Countertop Shop

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

PETS

Animal Hospital

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Dental Care

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Emergency Services

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Groomer

Pawfection Boarding & Grooming

Pet Boarding

Pawfection Boarding & Grooming

Pet Surgery

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Pet Training

Grace Williams

Veterinarian

Dr. Justin Gregg, DVM

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Accounting Firm

Silas Simmons LLP

Bank

United Mississippi Bank

Best Place to Work

Concordia Bank & Trust Co.

Charitable Organization

Natchez Stewpot

Construction Company

R L Blanton Construction

Customer Service (Large Business)

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Customer Service (Small Business)

Stuart Heflin – State Farm

Financial Planning

Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Funeral Home

West Gate Funeral Home

Insurance Agency

Jordan Farmer – State Farm

Investment Firm

Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Law Firm / Office

Lewis Law Firm

Mortgage Company

United Mississippi Bank

New Business

Wardo’s Poboys

Private School

Cathedral School

Public School

Natchez Early College

Tax Preparation Services

Silas Simmons LLP

PROFESSIONALS

Accountant

Peyton Cavin

Attorney

Grayson Lewis

Bank Manager

Reve Chandler – UMB

Electrician

Boo Brumfield

Financial Planner

Key Smith

HVAC Technician

Jonathan Thorpe

Insurance Agent

Stuart Heflin – State Farm

Loan Officer (Commercial)

Matthew Hall – UMB

Loan Officer (Home)

Matthew Hall – UMB

Media/Video Production Company

Mid-South Broadcasting

Minority Owned Business (Owner)

Coconuts Bar & Grill

Photographer

Taylor Cooley Photography

Plumber

Doug whitehead

Real Estate Agent

Janice Easom

Teller

Angie Tenner – Concordia Bank

Wealth Advisor

Key Smith

Woman Owned Business

Amy Kingsafer – Southfork Corner

SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Bed & Breakfast

Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens

Best Boutique

A Gallerie Boutique

Children’s Clothing Store

Kudzu Cotton Boutique

Consignment Store

Consign & Design

Bless This Mess Vintage Market

Convenience Store

Go Mart

Dance Studio

Concordia Parish Dance Studio

Date Night Location

Frankie’s on Main

Daycare

Hansel & Gretel Day Care Center

Eyeglass Store

Miss Lou Eye Care

Florist

Moreton’s Flowerland

Gift Shop

One of A Kind

Grocery Store

Southside Market

Hair Salon / Day Spa

Anruss & Co. Salon and Spa

Hotel

Natchez Grand Hotel

Hunting Gear

Sports Center-Rex Team Sports

Jewelry Store

Rise N Shine Studio

Ladies Apparel

RRUS & Co.

Liquor Store

Spirits of Natchez

Local Band

The Lincoln Outfit

Local Musician

Jarrod Gregg

Nightlife

Under the Hill Saloon

Party Venue

Cooley & Co

Pawn Shop

Eagle Pawn

Shoe Store

Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop

Tattoo Artist

Morgan Moak

Thrift Shop

Bless This Mess Vintage Market

WEDDINGS

Alterations / Tailoring

Kathleen Taunton

Bridal Hair

Stacie Blaney

Bridal Makeup

Cydney Brown Gillespie

Bridal Registry

Book’s Pharmacy

Bridesmaid Gifts

A Gallerie Boutique

Caterer

The Carriage House Restaurant

Engagement & Wedding Jewelry

Rise N Shine Studio

Formal Venue

Stanton Hall

Groomsmen’s Attire

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Groomsmen’s Gifts

Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop

Historic Venue

Stanton Hall

Mother’s & Grandmother’s Attire

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Nails / Manicure

Vip Nails

Outdoor Venue

Longwood

Tuxedo Rental / Purchase

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Wedding Band

Cha Cha Boo

Wedding Cake

Molly Manning Robertson

Wedding Dress

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Wedding Florist

Moreton’s Flowerland

Wedding Photographer

Taylor Cooley Photography

Wedding Planner

Wayne Bryant

Wedding Reception

Stanton Hall

Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Venue

The Carriage House Restaurant

Wedding Videographer

Oakwood Media by Kaelin Daye

Superhero

Watson Calhoun