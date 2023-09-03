The Best of the Miss-Lou 2023: Winners announced

Published 11:34 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Stacy Graning

NATCHEZ — The Best of the Miss-Lou were recognized and celebrated on Thursday at The Natchez Democrat’s annual awards event.

Hundreds of people took place in the event, which culminates the months-long reader’s choice contest.

This event uses online voting for locals to pick their favorite businesses and people serving their community and therefore sets a high bar in the competition.  Nearly 100,000 votes were cast in the process.

“We’re thrilled by the community’s response this year,” said Justin Clarkston, Business Development Director for The Natchez Democrat. “Even more than that, we’re excited to be able to recognize these businesses and individuals who exemplify the best of the Miss-Lou.”

The winners will be recognized in an upcoming special section produced by The Natchez Democrat.

Here is a list of the winners:

 

 

Natchez Best of 2023 Winners

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Dealer New (New)

Natchez Ford

 

Auto Dealer Pre-Owned

Natchez Salvage & Parts

Auto Dealer Service Department

Lakeside Ford

 

Auto Salesperson

Miranda Jones

Ron BeQuette

 

Automotive / Truck / 4×4 Accessories

McDonald Collision, LLC.

 

Body Shop

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Brake Job

Arthur’s Tires

 

Car Wash

Patriot Express Carwash of Natchez

 

 

Finance Manager

Matt Marchbanks

Gas Station

Go Mart

 

Glass/Windshield Repair

Cutting Edge Glass

 

Oil Change

Arthur’s Tires

 

Powersports Dealer

Outdoor Power

Sales Manager

Kyle Holzhalb

 

Service Department

Lakeside Ford

 

Service Manager

Bryan Mudd

 

Technician (Mechanic)

Trae Jones

Tire Shop

Arthur’s Tires

 

 

Towing Service

McDonald Collision, LLC.

 

Window Tint

Benjie Credle

 

FAVORITE LOCALS

Baker

Molly Manning Robertson

 

Barber

Kayce Hinson

Bartender

Kevin Graham – Under-the-Hill Saloon

 

Beautician / Hair Stylist

Kayce Hinson

 

Charitable Organization Leader

Ronnie Calhoun – Brightest Stars Ball

 

Chef

Jon Borum

Coach (Private Schools)

Melanie Hall

 

 

Coach (Public Schools)

Kevin Campbell

Firefighter

Chuck Golden

 

Judge

Lisa Jordan Dale

 

Local Artist

Katelee Laird

 

Local Author

Greg Iles

Local Politician

Travis Patten

 

Local Social Media Influencer

Julianna Wallace

 

Police Officer

Carson Cupit

 

Principal

Whest Shirley

Server

Leah Roberts

 

 

Sheriff Deputy

Lee Best

 

Teacher (Elementary)

Linda Patten

 

Teacher (High School)

Latoya Fleming – Natchez Early College

 

FOOD & DRINK

Appetizers

Roux 61

 

Bakery

The Donut Shop

Bar

Under the Hill Saloon

 

BBQ

Pig Out Inn Barbecue

 

Beer Selection

Natchez Brewing Company

 

Best Kept Secret

Mammy’s Cupboard

 

Best Service

Little Tokyo

Biscuits

Biscuits & Blues

 

Breakfast

Go Mart

 

Brunch

The Little Easy

 

Burger

The Camp

Business Lunch

Pearl Street Pasta

 

Catering

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Chicken Tenders

County Pie

 

Chinese Food

Little Tokyo

Cocktails

Frankie’s on Main

 

 

Coffee

PJ’s Coffee

 

Coldest Beer

Natchez Brewing Company

 

Crawfish

C & M Crawfish

 

Deli

Soda Pops

Dessert

Mammy’s Cupboard

 

Family Restaurant

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Fast Food

Wardo’s Poboys

 

French Fries

Frankie’s on Main

Fried Chicken

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Friendliest Service

 

Wardo’s Poboys

Gas Station Food

Go Mart

 

Gumbo

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Healthy Dining

Planet Thailand Restaurant

 

Ice Cream

The Malt Shop

Italian Restaurant

Pearl Street Pasta

 

Kid Friendly Restaurant

Johnny’s Pizza House

 

Margarita

Fat Mama’s Tamales

 

Mexican Restaurant

Parrilla Restaurant

Milkshake

The Malt Shop

 

 

New Restaurant

Wardo’s Poboys

Pizza

Natchez Brewing Company

 

Plate Lunch

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Po-Boy

Wardos PoBoy

 

Queso

Parilla Restaurant

Seafood Restaurant

Duck’s Nest II

 

Steak / Steak Night

The Corner Bar

 

Sushi

Little Tokyo

 

Sweet Tea

The Carriage House Restaurant

Tacos

Albertos Taqueria

 

 

Takeout

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Wine / Spirits Selection

Spirits of Natchez

 

Wings

County Pie

 

HEALTHCARE & FITNESS

Assisted Living Facility

BeeHive Homes of Natchez

 

Dentist

Dr. Jarrod Gregg

Doctor

Dr. Kellen Jex

 

Health & Fitness Club

Planet Fitness

 

Home Health Care

Intensive Home Healthcare

 

Hospice

Enhabit Hospice

 

Hospital

Trinity Medical

Manicure / Pedicure

Perfect Nails

 

Nurse

Brandyn Wilson

 

Nutrition Shop

Nutrition 61

 

Optometrist

Dr. Bridget Milliken

Pediatrician

Dr. Jennifer Russ

 

Pharmacist

George Book

 

Pharmacy

Book’s Pharmacy

 

Physical Therapist

Summer Milliken Thompson

Physical Therapy / Rehab

Miss-Lou Physical Therapy

 

 

Sports / Orthopedic Rehab

Miss-Lou Physical Therapy

 

Urgent Care

SouthStar Urgent Care

 

Womens’ Healthcare

Dr. Duncan F. Guedon, MD

 

HOME & GARDEN

Antique Store

Consign & Design

 

Appliance Repair

Appliances & More

Appliance Store

Appliances & More

 

Concrete Repair / Installation

C&C Concrete Design

 

Electrical Services Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

 

Flooring Store

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

 

Furniture Store

Weeks Warehouse Furniture

Hardware Store

Atkins Lumber Company

 

Hardwood Floors

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

 

Home Décor Store

Southfork Corner

 

Home Remodeling

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

HVAC Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

 

Landscaper / Landscaping Company

Kennedy Landscaping, LLC

 

Mattress Store

Brakenridge Furniture Co

 

Mowing Service

Richard McKinney

Outdoor Living

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

 

 

 

Pest Control

Redd Pest Solutions

 

Plumber / Plumbing Company

Thorpe Sheet Metal

 

Real Estate Firm

Paul Green & Associates Realtors

 

Tile / Stone Countertop Shop

J&J Flooring & Natural Stone

 

PETS

Animal Hospital

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

 

Dental Care

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

 

Emergency Services

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

 

Groomer

Pawfection Boarding & Grooming

 

Pet Boarding

Pawfection Boarding & Grooming

 

 

Pet Surgery

Gregg Veterinary Hospital

 

Pet Training

Grace Williams

 

Veterinarian

Dr. Justin Gregg, DVM

 

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Accounting Firm

Silas Simmons LLP

 

Bank

United Mississippi Bank

Best Place to Work

Concordia Bank & Trust Co.

 

Charitable Organization

Natchez Stewpot

 

Construction Company

R L Blanton Construction

 

Customer Service (Large Business)

McDonald Collision, LLC.

Customer Service (Small Business)

 

Stuart Heflin – State Farm

Financial Planning

Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

 

Funeral Home

West Gate Funeral Home

 

Insurance Agency

Jordan Farmer – State Farm

 

Investment Firm

Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Law Firm / Office

Lewis Law Firm

 

Mortgage Company

United Mississippi Bank

 

New Business

Wardo’s Poboys

 

Private School

Cathedral School

Public School

Natchez Early College

 

 

Tax Preparation Services

Silas Simmons LLP

 

PROFESSIONALS

Accountant

Peyton Cavin

 

Attorney

Grayson Lewis

Bank Manager

Reve Chandler – UMB

 

Electrician

Boo Brumfield

 

Financial Planner

Key Smith

 

HVAC Technician

Jonathan Thorpe

Insurance Agent

Stuart Heflin – State Farm

 

Loan Officer (Commercial)

Matthew Hall – UMB

 

Loan Officer (Home)

 

Matthew Hall – UMB

Media/Video Production Company

Mid-South Broadcasting

 

Minority Owned Business (Owner)

Coconuts Bar & Grill

 

Photographer

Taylor Cooley Photography

 

Plumber

Doug whitehead

Real Estate Agent

Janice Easom

 

Teller

Angie Tenner – Concordia Bank

 

Wealth Advisor

Key Smith

 

Woman Owned Business

Amy Kingsafer – Southfork Corner

SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Bed & Breakfast

Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens

 

 

Best Boutique

A Gallerie Boutique

 

Children’s Clothing Store

Kudzu Cotton Boutique

 

Consignment Store

Consign & Design

Bless This Mess Vintage Market

 

Convenience Store

Go Mart

Dance Studio

Concordia Parish Dance Studio

 

Date Night Location

Frankie’s on Main

 

Daycare

Hansel & Gretel Day Care Center

 

Eyeglass Store

Miss Lou Eye Care

Florist

Moreton’s Flowerland

 

 

Gift Shop

One of A Kind

Grocery Store

Southside Market

 

Hair Salon / Day Spa

Anruss & Co. Salon and Spa

 

Hotel

Natchez Grand Hotel

 

Hunting Gear

Sports Center-Rex Team Sports

Jewelry Store

Rise N Shine Studio

 

Ladies Apparel

RRUS & Co.

 

Liquor Store

Spirits of Natchez

 

Local Band

The Lincoln Outfit

Local Musician

Jarrod Gregg

 

Nightlife

Under the Hill Saloon

 

Party Venue

Cooley & Co

 

Pawn Shop

Eagle Pawn

 

Shoe Store

Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop

Tattoo Artist

Morgan Moak

 

Thrift Shop

Bless This Mess Vintage Market

 

WEDDINGS

Alterations / Tailoring

Kathleen Taunton

 

Bridal Hair

Stacie Blaney

 

Bridal Makeup

Cydney Brown Gillespie

Bridal Registry

Book’s Pharmacy

Bridesmaid Gifts

A Gallerie Boutique

 

Caterer

The Carriage House Restaurant

 

Engagement & Wedding Jewelry

Rise N Shine Studio

 

Formal Venue

Stanton Hall

Groomsmen’s Attire

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

 

Groomsmen’s Gifts

Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop

 

Historic Venue

Stanton Hall

 

Mother’s & Grandmother’s Attire

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Nails / Manicure

Vip Nails

 

 

Outdoor Venue

Longwood

 

Tuxedo Rental / Purchase

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

 

Wedding Band

Cha Cha Boo

 

Wedding Cake

Molly Manning Robertson

Wedding Dress

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

 

Wedding Florist

Moreton’s Flowerland

 

Wedding Photographer

Taylor Cooley Photography

 

Wedding Planner

Wayne Bryant

Wedding Reception

Stanton Hall

Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Venue

The Carriage House Restaurant

Wedding Videographer

Oakwood Media by Kaelin Daye

Superhero

Watson Calhoun

 

 

