The Best of the Miss-Lou 2023: Winners announced
Published 11:34 am Sunday, September 3, 2023
NATCHEZ — The Best of the Miss-Lou were recognized and celebrated on Thursday at The Natchez Democrat’s annual awards event.
Hundreds of people took place in the event, which culminates the months-long reader’s choice contest.
This event uses online voting for locals to pick their favorite businesses and people serving their community and therefore sets a high bar in the competition. Nearly 100,000 votes were cast in the process.
“We’re thrilled by the community’s response this year,” said Justin Clarkston, Business Development Director for The Natchez Democrat. “Even more than that, we’re excited to be able to recognize these businesses and individuals who exemplify the best of the Miss-Lou.”
The winners will be recognized in an upcoming special section produced by The Natchez Democrat.
Here is a list of the winners:
Natchez Best of 2023 Winners
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Dealer New (New)
Natchez Ford
Auto Dealer Pre-Owned
Natchez Salvage & Parts
Auto Dealer Service Department
Lakeside Ford
Auto Salesperson
Miranda Jones
Ron BeQuette
Automotive / Truck / 4×4 Accessories
McDonald Collision, LLC.
Body Shop
McDonald Collision, LLC.
Brake Job
Arthur’s Tires
Car Wash
Patriot Express Carwash of Natchez
Finance Manager
Matt Marchbanks
Gas Station
Go Mart
Glass/Windshield Repair
Cutting Edge Glass
Oil Change
Arthur’s Tires
Powersports Dealer
Outdoor Power
Sales Manager
Kyle Holzhalb
Service Department
Lakeside Ford
Service Manager
Bryan Mudd
Technician (Mechanic)
Trae Jones
Tire Shop
Arthur’s Tires
Towing Service
McDonald Collision, LLC.
Window Tint
Benjie Credle
FAVORITE LOCALS
Baker
Molly Manning Robertson
Barber
Kayce Hinson
Bartender
Kevin Graham – Under-the-Hill Saloon
Beautician / Hair Stylist
Kayce Hinson
Charitable Organization Leader
Ronnie Calhoun – Brightest Stars Ball
Chef
Jon Borum
Coach (Private Schools)
Melanie Hall
Coach (Public Schools)
Kevin Campbell
Firefighter
Chuck Golden
Judge
Lisa Jordan Dale
Local Artist
Katelee Laird
Local Author
Greg Iles
Local Politician
Travis Patten
Local Social Media Influencer
Julianna Wallace
Police Officer
Carson Cupit
Principal
Whest Shirley
Server
Leah Roberts
Sheriff Deputy
Lee Best
Teacher (Elementary)
Linda Patten
Teacher (High School)
Latoya Fleming – Natchez Early College
FOOD & DRINK
Appetizers
Roux 61
Bakery
The Donut Shop
Bar
Under the Hill Saloon
BBQ
Pig Out Inn Barbecue
Beer Selection
Natchez Brewing Company
Best Kept Secret
Mammy’s Cupboard
Best Service
Little Tokyo
Biscuits
Biscuits & Blues
Breakfast
Go Mart
Brunch
The Little Easy
Burger
The Camp
Business Lunch
Pearl Street Pasta
Catering
The Carriage House Restaurant
Chicken Tenders
County Pie
Chinese Food
Little Tokyo
Cocktails
Frankie’s on Main
Coffee
PJ’s Coffee
Coldest Beer
Natchez Brewing Company
Crawfish
C & M Crawfish
Deli
Soda Pops
Dessert
Mammy’s Cupboard
Family Restaurant
The Carriage House Restaurant
Fast Food
Wardo’s Poboys
French Fries
Frankie’s on Main
Fried Chicken
The Carriage House Restaurant
Friendliest Service
Wardo’s Poboys
Gas Station Food
Go Mart
Gumbo
The Carriage House Restaurant
Healthy Dining
Planet Thailand Restaurant
Ice Cream
The Malt Shop
Italian Restaurant
Pearl Street Pasta
Kid Friendly Restaurant
Johnny’s Pizza House
Margarita
Fat Mama’s Tamales
Mexican Restaurant
Parrilla Restaurant
Milkshake
The Malt Shop
New Restaurant
Wardo’s Poboys
Pizza
Natchez Brewing Company
Plate Lunch
The Carriage House Restaurant
Po-Boy
Wardos PoBoy
Queso
Parilla Restaurant
Seafood Restaurant
Duck’s Nest II
Steak / Steak Night
The Corner Bar
Sushi
Little Tokyo
Sweet Tea
The Carriage House Restaurant
Tacos
Albertos Taqueria
Takeout
The Carriage House Restaurant
Wine / Spirits Selection
Spirits of Natchez
Wings
County Pie
HEALTHCARE & FITNESS
Assisted Living Facility
BeeHive Homes of Natchez
Dentist
Dr. Jarrod Gregg
Doctor
Dr. Kellen Jex
Health & Fitness Club
Planet Fitness
Home Health Care
Intensive Home Healthcare
Hospice
Enhabit Hospice
Hospital
Trinity Medical
Manicure / Pedicure
Perfect Nails
Nurse
Brandyn Wilson
Nutrition Shop
Nutrition 61
Optometrist
Dr. Bridget Milliken
Pediatrician
Dr. Jennifer Russ
Pharmacist
George Book
Pharmacy
Book’s Pharmacy
Physical Therapist
Summer Milliken Thompson
Physical Therapy / Rehab
Miss-Lou Physical Therapy
Sports / Orthopedic Rehab
Miss-Lou Physical Therapy
Urgent Care
SouthStar Urgent Care
Womens’ Healthcare
Dr. Duncan F. Guedon, MD
HOME & GARDEN
Antique Store
Consign & Design
Appliance Repair
Appliances & More
Appliance Store
Appliances & More
Concrete Repair / Installation
C&C Concrete Design
Electrical Services Company
Thorpe Sheet Metal
Flooring Store
J&J Flooring & Natural Stone
Furniture Store
Weeks Warehouse Furniture
Hardware Store
Atkins Lumber Company
Hardwood Floors
J&J Flooring & Natural Stone
Home Décor Store
Southfork Corner
Home Remodeling
J&J Flooring & Natural Stone
HVAC Company
Thorpe Sheet Metal
Landscaper / Landscaping Company
Kennedy Landscaping, LLC
Mattress Store
Brakenridge Furniture Co
Mowing Service
Richard McKinney
Outdoor Living
J&J Flooring & Natural Stone
Pest Control
Redd Pest Solutions
Plumber / Plumbing Company
Thorpe Sheet Metal
Real Estate Firm
Paul Green & Associates Realtors
Tile / Stone Countertop Shop
J&J Flooring & Natural Stone
PETS
Animal Hospital
Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Dental Care
Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Emergency Services
Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Groomer
Pawfection Boarding & Grooming
Pet Boarding
Pawfection Boarding & Grooming
Pet Surgery
Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Pet Training
Grace Williams
Veterinarian
Dr. Justin Gregg, DVM
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Accounting Firm
Silas Simmons LLP
Bank
United Mississippi Bank
Best Place to Work
Concordia Bank & Trust Co.
Charitable Organization
Natchez Stewpot
Construction Company
R L Blanton Construction
Customer Service (Large Business)
McDonald Collision, LLC.
Customer Service (Small Business)
Stuart Heflin – State Farm
Financial Planning
Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC
Funeral Home
West Gate Funeral Home
Insurance Agency
Jordan Farmer – State Farm
Investment Firm
Forrest A. Johnson – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC
Law Firm / Office
Lewis Law Firm
Mortgage Company
United Mississippi Bank
New Business
Wardo’s Poboys
Private School
Cathedral School
Public School
Natchez Early College
Tax Preparation Services
Silas Simmons LLP
PROFESSIONALS
Accountant
Peyton Cavin
Attorney
Grayson Lewis
Bank Manager
Reve Chandler – UMB
Electrician
Boo Brumfield
Financial Planner
Key Smith
HVAC Technician
Jonathan Thorpe
Insurance Agent
Stuart Heflin – State Farm
Loan Officer (Commercial)
Matthew Hall – UMB
Loan Officer (Home)
Matthew Hall – UMB
Media/Video Production Company
Mid-South Broadcasting
Minority Owned Business (Owner)
Coconuts Bar & Grill
Photographer
Taylor Cooley Photography
Plumber
Doug whitehead
Real Estate Agent
Janice Easom
Teller
Angie Tenner – Concordia Bank
Wealth Advisor
Key Smith
Woman Owned Business
Amy Kingsafer – Southfork Corner
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
Bed & Breakfast
Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens
Best Boutique
A Gallerie Boutique
Children’s Clothing Store
Kudzu Cotton Boutique
Consignment Store
Consign & Design
Bless This Mess Vintage Market
Convenience Store
Go Mart
Dance Studio
Concordia Parish Dance Studio
Date Night Location
Frankie’s on Main
Daycare
Hansel & Gretel Day Care Center
Eyeglass Store
Miss Lou Eye Care
Florist
Moreton’s Flowerland
Gift Shop
One of A Kind
Grocery Store
Southside Market
Hair Salon / Day Spa
Anruss & Co. Salon and Spa
Hotel
Natchez Grand Hotel
Hunting Gear
Sports Center-Rex Team Sports
Jewelry Store
Rise N Shine Studio
Ladies Apparel
RRUS & Co.
Liquor Store
Spirits of Natchez
Local Band
The Lincoln Outfit
Local Musician
Jarrod Gregg
Nightlife
Under the Hill Saloon
Party Venue
Cooley & Co
Pawn Shop
Eagle Pawn
Shoe Store
Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop
Tattoo Artist
Morgan Moak
Thrift Shop
Bless This Mess Vintage Market
WEDDINGS
Alterations / Tailoring
Kathleen Taunton
Bridal Hair
Stacie Blaney
Bridal Makeup
Cydney Brown Gillespie
Bridal Registry
Book’s Pharmacy
Bridesmaid Gifts
A Gallerie Boutique
Caterer
The Carriage House Restaurant
Engagement & Wedding Jewelry
Rise N Shine Studio
Formal Venue
Stanton Hall
Groomsmen’s Attire
Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Groomsmen’s Gifts
Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop
Historic Venue
Stanton Hall
Mother’s & Grandmother’s Attire
Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Nails / Manicure
Vip Nails
Outdoor Venue
Longwood
Tuxedo Rental / Purchase
Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Wedding Band
Cha Cha Boo
Wedding Cake
Molly Manning Robertson
Wedding Dress
Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Wedding Florist
Moreton’s Flowerland
Wedding Photographer
Taylor Cooley Photography
Wedding Planner
Wayne Bryant
Wedding Reception
Stanton Hall
Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Venue
The Carriage House Restaurant
Wedding Videographer
Oakwood Media by Kaelin Daye
Superhero
Watson Calhoun