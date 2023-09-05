Anissa Winborne Branton Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Feb. 12, 1971 – Aug. 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Anissa Winborne Branton was born in Natchez, MS, on Feb. 12, 1971, and died Aug. 31, 2023, peacefully with friends and family by her side.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Ray Winborne and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde McGehee; uncle, Roger Dale McGehee, and aunt Shirley Whitehead.

She is survived by her three sons, Jimmie Cole Priest and wife, Brianna, John Tate Branton and fianceé, Kayleigh, and Darrell Searcy Branton; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Winborne; sisters, Sabrina Winborne Pressgrove and husband, Bill and Marcie Winborne McGaugh and husband, Brian, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers are Conner Pressgrove, Fletcher McGaugh, Cole Melton, Christian Lackey, Conner Branton, and Ben Davis.

Honorary pallbearers are Bill Pressgrove, Brian McGaugh, and John Branton.

Anissa was a person who always had a smile on her face, and she lit up every room she entered. Her beauty, inside and out, was a blessing to everyone. Her quick wit made her so personable. Her love for her three sons was unimaginable. She had a special love for her parents and sisters. She truly had a beautiful heart. Her boys, family, and friends will forever miss her, but we will all find comfort in knowing that she’s in the hands of the Lord.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Basilica in Natchez, MS, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and a prayer service to follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a monetary donation to The Lupus Foundation of America following the link http://support.lupus.org/goto/Anissa_Branton(https://support.lupus.org/site/TR/MYM/TeamMakeYourMark?px=2922299&pg=personal&fr_id=1801)