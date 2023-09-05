Barbara Nell Parker Stewart Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

March 29, 1934 – Sept. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Barbara Nell Parker Stewart, 89, of Natchez, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Ken Ritter, officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Barbara Nell was born in Natchez on March 29, 1934, the daughter of Robert Hicks Parker and Edna Elizabeth Blewett Parker. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a long-time member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club. Barbara Nell was a 1952 graduate of Natchez High School and attended the University of Mississippi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and an avid supporter of the Ole Miss Rebels.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Van L. Stewart Jr.; her sisters, Edna Parker Bailey and Carolyn Parker Winters; and her brothers, R. Hicks Parker Jr., Eugene J. Parker, Jack B. Parker, and Richard S. Parker.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, James A. “Jay” Stewart, Hunter Stewart, and Van L. “Butch” Stewart III; ten grandchildren, Jamie Hash, Alex Major, Dray Stewart, Alyssa Stewart, Caroline White, Elizabeth McCann, Catherine McPhate, Allie Cmkovic, Emily Stewart, and Sarah Grace Stewart; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful basset hound, Dudley.

Pallbearers will be Dray Stewart, Lee Hash, Cody Cmkovic, Justin White, Elliott McCann, Will Hash, Lain Hughes, and Wes Gore.

Honorary pallbearers are Jared McPhate and Edmond Major III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 305 South Commerce Street, Natchez, MS 39120; Christ Episcopal Church of Church Hill c/o Rev. Ken Ritter, 305 South Commerce Street, Natchez, MS 39120; or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.