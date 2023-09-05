Clark F. Freeman Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

March 11, 1937 – Sept. 3, 2023

JONESVILLE – Clark F. Freeman, 86, of Jonesville, a twin, born on March 11, 1937, to Hugh L. and Willie Alice “Bill” Freeman, and was called home to be with The Lord on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Clark is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Theresa Carpenter and husband, Dewitt, Dana Evans and husband, Russell; son, Chris Freeman, all of Jonesville; stepdaughters, Teresa Frye and husband, Scott and Anita Gable and husband, Doug all of Jonesville; grandchildren, Lee Carpenter and wife, Caroline, Courtney Robertson and husband, Dustin, Colt Carpenter and wife, Annaston, Jessica Pentecost and husband, Brad, Matt Evans, Brayden Freeman, Logan Freeman, and Brodey Freeman; step-grandchildren, Kristen Pere and husband, Tyler, Amber Hawthorne and husband, Will, Ashley Frye, Landon Loyed, Will Gable and wife, Ally, and David Frith and wife, Mint; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kinley, Maddison, Korlee Mae, Corbin Grace, Witt, Thomas, Addilyn and Aubrey, and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Curtis, and his wife, Gloria; sister, Elizabeth Freeman Hill; grandson, Corbin Carpenter; grandson-in-law, Wyatt Kemp, and great-grandchildren Hadley and Braxton Pentecost.

Funeral services for Mr. Freeman will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dustin Robertson, Rev. Larry Wagner, and Rev. Jack Knapp officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m., all at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Jonesville. Burial will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest.

A member of Westside Baptist Church in Ferriday, Clark enjoyed teaching the adult Sunday school class. He loved the Lord, and his favorite books of The Bible were Psalm and Ecclesiastes.

Anyone who knew Clark was certain of several things, he loved people and never met a stranger, he believed every word of the Bible, and was a hard worker, having worked since the age of five on the family farm, dairy, and the feed mill. Later, he also custom-baled hay and sold commercial feed and seed. As young children, Clark and his twin brother, Curtis, would milk cows at the dairy, bottle the milk, and then deliver it to the residents of Jonesville, all before school started each morning. It was told that after arriving at school, the boys would often nap through the first class or two. Teachers knew the pair had been working since 3:30 a.m. each morning, and allowed them to rest before heading home for the afternoon milking and feeding chores.

As a young man, Clark served a short time in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. While there, he earned the respect of several high-ranking officers, without a doubt because of his outstanding work ethic and cheerful personality. He once wrote a letter home to his brother Curtis that said something like, “Dear Brother, wish you were here. We get to swim twice a week and sleep plum till 4 o’clock.”

Having been an accomplished farmer in Catahoula Parish raising cotton in the early years, later focusing on grain sorghum, corn, and soybeans, Mr. Freeman was nationally recognized for achieving top yields by the National Grain Sorghum Producers Association several times. Having sold feed and seed since the early 1970s, Clark was named a top dealer in the nation when he was recognized for Outstanding Sales Achievement by Dekalb Seed Company in 1973 and 1976. He was awarded the company’s National Dealer of the Year in 1988. For his outstanding sales and customer service, he was proudly welcomed into Dekalb’s Winners Circle in 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, and 1994. As an accomplished salesman, for not only Dekalb but also for Moormans Feed Company and Agridyne, LLC (Mix 30 Liquid feed), Clark was often asked to speak at dealer meetings sharing his knowledge of products as well as tips for securing sales, always starting sessions with a joke or funny story.

In 1997, at the age of 80, Clark semi-retired” passing his Mix 30 liquid feed business on to his grandson, Colt Carpenter. However, he continued his hay business for a couple of more years until his health began failing. In recent years, Clark enjoyed his morning visits with friends at Larry’s One Stop until the business closed, then at Brad’s Barber Shop. He also enjoyed greeting the many friends and clients at his son’s business at Freeman Feed Mill, a business he, his father, and his brother began in the 60’s, under the same name. More times than not, friends would be greeted by a huge smile shaded by his signature white hat, a firm handshake, and a hardy “What you say?” He was most generous and known for “giving the shirt off his back.” He found one of life’s pleasures in sharing sweet corn that he first raised, then After retiring, he shared the sweet corn raised by his son, Chris. He even shared with many people he didn’t know, being of the opinion that you didn’t give one person something without giving it to everyone there. Most recently, “Pappy” as his grandchildren called him, shared his stories with many by way of articles printed in the local newspaper, The Catahoula News Booster, because in his words, “I have something to say,” which was a well-known fact by anyone who knew him.

Clark loved making people laugh and had a gift of storytelling. He had a memory matched by a few right up until the end. He had an unwritten list of never-ending stories, and many times got so tickled while telling them, that one may not understand what he was saying but would laugh at him, maybe even forgetting about the tale itself. If you were in a hurry, Clark was not the person you wanted to run into at the store because you were in for a 30-minute (or longer) conversation…mostly a one-sided conversation where the listener couldn’t get a “word in edgewise.” Not only did Clark have the gift to talk, but he was also phenomenal with numbers. In his prime, he could figure a feed formula in a matter of seconds, many times in his head, or by scribbling the numbers on his signature white, pearl snap shirt.

To know Clark was to love him. He was a joy to be around and considered everyone his neighbor. His word was his bond and to him, that, or his handshake, was better than any contract on a piece of paper. Clark Freeman will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, and his stories will no doubt live on through his countless friends and family.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Lee Carpenter, Colt Carpenter, Matt Evans, Brayden Freeman, Brodey Freeman, grandson-in-law Brad Pentecost, step grandsons Will Gable, David Frith, and Landon Loyed. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Towell, Conley Manning, Chris Shivers, Buddy Rouse, Billy Rouse, Curt Freeman, Gerald Huffman, Brad Cockerham, Gordon Ray McCarver, Jimmy Smith, Dr. W. C. Coney, Pat McCaughy, Jimbo McMillin, Mark Fowler, Jack Jackson, Thomas Green, Nelson Poole, Jr. James Johnson, Bill Atkins and the rest of the Brad’s Barber Shop morning coffee crew.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Freeman was adamant that memorials be sent to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, or Westside Baptist Church, P O Box 877, Ferriday, LA 71334. Even in his passing, Clark Freeman was always thinking of others….A true testament to his character, generosity, and love for people.