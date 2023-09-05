Florence Matthews

Sept. 25, 1913 – Sept. 1, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Florence Matthews, 109, of Ferriday, LA, passed peacefully, at her residence, with loving family right by her side on Sept. 1, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Vidalia Convention Center, with the Rev. Douglas Logan, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Florence Matthews was born Sept. 25, 1913, Jackson Point, MS, the daughter of Andrew Matthews and Lucinda Bush.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six sons, Andrew Bush, Charles Matthews, Sr., Clarence Matthews, Harry Matthews, Sr., Jerry Matthews, Lonnie Matthews; one brother, James Tuesno; two sisters, Alma Crosby, Mary Burden.

She leaves to cherish her Legacy and memories to; four sons, Lewis Matthews, Sr. (Vina), Ronnie Matthews, Donnie Matthews, all of Ferriday, LA, Harlon Matthews (Jacqueline); two daughters, Carrie M. Lewis, of Monroe, LA, and Dorothy M. Parker (Joseph, Sr.), of Clayton, LA; forty-four grandchildren, eighty-nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

