JeLynn Lewis Aycock Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

July 16, 1953 – Sept. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for JeLynn Lewis Aycock, 70, of Natchez, MS who went to be with the lord on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, will be at First Baptist Church, Natchez MS, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral will start at 11 a.m.

JeLynn Lewis Aycock was born on July 16, 1953, in Natchez, Ms., to the late Joe and LaVerne Lewis. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Natchez. JeLynn was a special education teacher for many years and retired from Vidalia Upper Elementary School. After her retirement, she worked with the Title 1 Program at Adams County Christian Academy. She loved her students and they loved her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Aycock was preceded in death by her infant sister and parents, Joe and LaVerne Lewis.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Tony Aycock of Natchez, MS; son, Ryan Aycock of Wicksburg, Alabama, and daughter, Miah Kate Aycock of Natchez, MS; brother, Darrell Lewis of Lake St. John, LA; sister, Maenette Lewis Nettles (Jennings) of Woodville, MS; four nephews, Trenton Nettles, Parker Nettles (Kali), Dylan Nettles and Colton Nettles; and two great nephews, Sawyer Nettles and Lawson Nettles.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.