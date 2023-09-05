Letha Sue Thornton Newell Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Feb. 27, 1945 – Aug. 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Letha Sue Thornton Newell, 78, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Aug. 31, 2023, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Washington Baptist Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Letha was born on Feb. 27, 1945, in Tallulah, LA, to Mamie Sue Turner and Ezra Thornton. She was a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

She is preceded by her mother, Mamie Sue Turner; father, Ezra Thornton; husband, Albert Q. Newell; brother, Bubba Thornton; brother, Billy Thornton, and one grandson, Cody Alan Newell.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Albert, Keith, and Chris Newell; five grandchildren, Jessica Newell Lindstrom and husband, Matt, Brittany Newell Sumrall, and husband, Joe, Becca Latham, Zachary Collier, and Jonathan Newell; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Ezra Sumrall, Clara Newell Lindstrom, and Jerrick Latham; one aunt, Francis Bethea; one sister, Kathy Brown Barbo, one brother, David Brown, and countless friends, family members, and loved ones.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.