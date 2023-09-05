Mable Lee Ellis

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

NATCHEZ – Mable Lee Ellis, 101, of Natchez, MS, who died, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church #1, 143 Homochitto St. Burial will follow at The Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Funeral Home, everything will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the church.

The Body will lie in state at the church on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

