Natchez Festival of Music to present ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart,’ Hank Williams tribute concert Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Natchez Festival of Music presents “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” a concert celebrating the centennial of Hank Williams’ birth, Saturday, October, at 7 p.m. at The Woodlands Event Venue and Wedding Barn. The concert stars David Church, RFD-TV’s most requested artist, as Hank Williams, the concert also features Terri Church and the David Church Band.

David Church is endorsed and considered by numerous organizations, family members and the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Ala. to be the unparalleled voice and tribute artist of Hank Williams. David Church, Terri Church, and the David Church Band will appear for one night only on Saturday, October 14, at 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Event Venue and Wedding Barn (398 Greenfield Road, Natchez).

General admission tickets are: $35. Tickets are on sale now at natchezfestivalofmusic.com.