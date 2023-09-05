Sadie Mae Goodman Bryant Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

June 6, 1931 – Sept. 4, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Sadie Mae Goodman Bryant, 92 of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with Bro. Danny Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Sadie Mae Bryant was born on Saturday, June 6, 1931, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. A true culinary artist, Sadie’s kitchen was the heart of her home. Her biscuits were legendary, the epitome of comfort and love. Her secret recipe will forever remain a cherished family heirloom, a reminder of her ability to turn simple ingredients into unforgettable moments. Beyond her culinary talents, Sadie had a green thumb that transformed her backyard into a vibrant paradise. Her love of gardening brought beauty and serenity to her family’s lives, a reflection of her own nurturing spirit. Sadie’s playful side was a delight to all who knew her. Her mischievous pranks and contagious laughter brought joy to every family gathering. Sadie’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who were lucky enough to know her. Her legacy of love, laughter, and biscuits will continue to enrich our lives, reminding us of the enduring power of family and the joy of simple pleasures.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillie Mae Harris; husbands, Vernon Goodman and John Bryant; brother, Bishop Virgil “Bo” Harris; sister, Linda Harris, and son, Vernon “Buver” Goodman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gail Dickinson (Larry) of Walker, LA; sons, Herman Goodman (Diane) of Natchez, MS and Roy Goodman (Janet) of Pride, LA; grandchildren, Brandy Dickenson (Bill Dawson), Katie Ross (Benjamin), Jenny Markey (Keith), Lacy Dickenson (Robert), Nikki Bonds (Derek), Chad Goodman (Caitlin), Andria Ormsbee (Rick), Sheree Hotard (Cody), Alexis Clark (Josh), Theresa Goodman; 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and her best friend, Geneva Toney.

Those honoring her as pallbearers will be Herman Goodman, Bill Dawson, Benjamin Ross, Braxton Bailey, Chad Goodman, and Derek Bonds.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Dickenson and James Harris.

The family will receive friends at Young’s in Vidalia from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.