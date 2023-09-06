Cathedral rolls over cross-town rival ACCS in softball, Rebels make progress Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave continued their march toward the postseason with a 10-4 win at home over the MAIS District 4-5A and cross-town rival Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels last Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the loss, ACCS first-year head coach Savannah Buck says she was encouraged by what she saw from the Lady Rebels and that they played better than when they hosted the Lady Green Wave just a week earlier.

“I think they definitely improved. They were more focused. I’m proud of them for sticking with the process. It’s getting better every day,” Buck said. “Our defense was awesome. We had one bad inning. That was the only thing that got us.”

Email newsletter signup

Even though ACCS had just four base hits and Buck said her team struggled hitting the ball, there was one bright spot she said the Lady Rebels had when they were at the plate.

“They were better disciplined at the plate, seeing more pitches,” Buck said.

Two of those four hits went for extra bases. Leila Ray had a double and senior Rileigh King hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. Buck added that she was thrilled for King’s homer.

“I was really proud of her doing that because that was her last time playing at Cathedral. She was real emotional at that at-bat,” Buck said. “She’s known these girls a long time.”

King got the start on the mound for ACCS and got roughed up by an aggressive Lady Green Wave line-up. She lasted just three and two-thirds innings and was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs, only one of them earned, on six hits and three walks.

ACCS (9-10, 0-4) doesn’t play again until Saturday at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament. Cathedral hosted Brookhaven Academy on Thursday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. Then the Lady Green Wave plays at the BA Tournament on Saturday.

ACCS’s junior varsity Lady Rebels improved to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in district play after a 4-1 win over Cathedral’s JV Lady Green Wave last Tuesday afternoon and a 3-2 win over Bowling Green School’s JV Lady Buccaneers last Labor Day Monday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels’ varsity game against the Lady Buccaneers was rained out and Buck said she’s looking to reschedule that game for Saturday, Sept. 16.

“We’re going to try to play a varsity doubleheader,” Buck said. “We don’t know what time they will start.”