Clarence Lee Bell Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

June 9, 1943 – Sept. 1, 2023

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.

Revelations 21:4

SOUTHFIELD, MI – Funeral services for Clarence Lee Bell will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield, MI, 48075.

Clarence Bell was born June 9, 1943, in Natchez, MS to Willie Bell and Elsie Griffin Bell.

Clarence accepted Christ at an early age at Zion Chapel AME Church, Natchez, MS. Upon arriving in Detroit, he became a member of St. John C.M.E. Church, Detroit, MI and remained a faithful and active member until his health began to fail.

Upon the completion of high school Clarence enlisted in the United States Air Force and served a tour of duty and was discharged honorably in 1968 and migrated soon after to Detroit, MI where he made it his home bringing his young family with him.

Clarence was employed with Chrysler Corporation, Detroit, MI, for thirty-eight-plus years as a welder and retired in August 2007.

He was joined in holy matrimony with Juanita Reynolds Bell for fifty-six-plus years.

To this union, one child was born.

Clarence enjoyed maintaining an impeccable yard, working on cars, and traveling from Michigan to Mississippi and Arizona to spend quality time with his family. He enjoyed fishing most of all, as this was his pastime.

Clarence departed this life on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. John Macomb Hospital Warren Oakland Campus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his bonus parents (George and Virgie Smith) who provided unconditional love and knew no boundaries upon his arrival in Detroit, MI.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Juanita; son, Alton (Catina); grandson, Alton Jr.; granddaughter, Altinah all of Glendale, AZ; bonus grandchildren, Hakeem and Chardae; extra special cousins, Barbara Smith of Detroit, MI, Tyana (Chris) and their children, Ce’Ana and Cy’An of Southfield, MI; brother, Ernest Bell (Cleopatra) of Georgetown, TX; sister, Shirley Bell of Natchez, MS and nephew, Ernest Bell Jr. of Milwaukee, WI; three brothers-in-law, Otis (Jewel) Reynolds of Delray Beach, FL, Jesse (Diane) Reynolds of Harvey, LA and Joseph (Brenda) Reynolds of Natchez, MS; three sisters-in-law, Mary Davis, Martha Madison and Margie (James) Alexander all of Natchez, MS and a host of others.