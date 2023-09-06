Shirley Ann Jackson-Reason Published 10:42 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Oct. 30, 1956 – Aug. 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Shirley Ann Jackson-Reason, 66, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Natchez will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Shirley was born on Oct. 30, 1956, in Natchez. Her parents were Alma Wilson, Laura Thompson, Richard Curtis, Sr. and Steve Jackson. She was a 1974 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School. Mrs. Reason was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and a former member of Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed traveling and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leon Jackson and Charles Wilson; son, Franks D. Cooks; husband, James Reason and sister, Alma Wilson.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Tranetta Cooks, LaQuanda Cooks, and Tiffany Cooks; two brothers, Aaron Curtis, and Richard Curtis, Jr.; five sisters, Laura Thompson, Eulanda Bethea, Louise Wilson, Mary Ann Wilson-Holmes, and Marie Norman; grandchildren; special friends, Daphaney D. Stancel and Rose Mary Mazique, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com