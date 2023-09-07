Cheri Jo Pockrus Young Published 11:17 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Private memorial services for Cheri Jo Pockrus Young, age 82, of Natchez who died Aug. 29, 2023, will be held at a later date under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home.

Cheri Jo was formerly a resident of Breaux Ridge, LA where she managed Bayou Food Stores for many years. She was a die-hard New Orleans Saints and LSU fan.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Pockrus of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and spouses, Wayne J. DeVillier of Morgan City, LA, and Lawrence Landry of Breaux Bridge, LA.

Cheri Jo is survived by her children, Tiffany DeVillier Funk and husband, Clifford of Lincolnton, NC, Dr. Toni Lyn Martin and husband, David E. Martin of Natchez, MS, and Darren D’Aubin and wife, Shannon of Chataignier, LA; eleven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.