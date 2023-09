Clifton Carlton, Sr. Published 2:32 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Jan. 21, 1940 – Sept. 5, 2023

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Clifton “Sonny” Carlton, Sr., 83, of Wildsville, LA will be held at Evangeline Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Brother Curtis Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home, Jonesville, LA.