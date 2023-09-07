Don’t be alarmed: Denbury releasing CO2 from its main pressure system through Saturday

Published 10:55 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Officials at Denbury Resources at its Cranfield site, 877 U.S. 84, Natchez, will be conducting control valve releases of CO2 — carbon dioxide — today through Saturday.

Adams County Emergency Management Agency issued a Code Red phone call on Thursday in an effort to make Adams County residents aware of what is taking place.

“Residents may see white cloud-like substances going into the air as they release the main pressure system,” said Robert Bradford, Director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency. “It will also make a loud whistling sound as the pressure is released. We don’t want people to thing there is a problem or emergency going on and call 9-1-1.”

Email newsletter signup

More Business

City administration changing how it handles appropriations to groups, organizations beginning with new fiscal year budget

Mayor announces potential new business for former tire plant site

Discipline of Dance: Natchez Ballet Academy under new ownership

County proposing tax increase of approximately 9 mills to help cover coming budget shortfall

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you attend county and/or city public budget hearings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections