Don’t be alarmed: Denbury releasing CO2 from its main pressure system through Saturday Published 10:55 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Officials at Denbury Resources at its Cranfield site, 877 U.S. 84, Natchez, will be conducting control valve releases of CO2 — carbon dioxide — today through Saturday.

Adams County Emergency Management Agency issued a Code Red phone call on Thursday in an effort to make Adams County residents aware of what is taking place.

“Residents may see white cloud-like substances going into the air as they release the main pressure system,” said Robert Bradford, Director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency. “It will also make a loud whistling sound as the pressure is released. We don’t want people to thing there is a problem or emergency going on and call 9-1-1.”