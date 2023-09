Louis Jones Published 11:13 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Jan. 4, 1951 – Sept. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louis “Soul” Jones will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Zion Chapel #2 Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Searcy, II officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in the funeral home chapel and one hour prior to the service.