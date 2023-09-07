Margie Nell Scott Mayberry Published 2:59 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Sept. 19, 1937 – Aug. 23, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Nell Scott Mayberry, 85, of Lakewood, WA formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held Sept. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Young’s Chapel Baptist Church in Vidalia. She will be interred at the Natchez National Cemetery, beside her beloved husband, Arthur ” Jack” Tippe Mayberry, DDiv., CMS (Ret.) who passed on Oct. 3, 2022, in Lakewood. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to service time at the church on Wednesday morning. Pastor Jarrod Bottley will officiate.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, Senuk and Helen Brown Scott, Jr. She retired in 2003 as an educator for forty-four years of service. She was a 1955 graduate of Concordia Parish Training School and a 1959 graduate of Grambling State University with a B.A. degree in history. Later she furthered her education and earned her Master’s degree in Elementary Education from Jacksonville State University. She was a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta, Tacoma Alumnae Chapter.

She is survived by her son, Arthur “Ric” Mayberry of Lakewood; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Ferguson of Vidalia and Wilton Eldridge of Antioch, TX; three sisters-in-law, Aretha Williams (Malcom) of New Orleans, LA and Anna Franklin (Eugene) of Kenner, LA; Bobby Eldridge; also, the Ellis and Moring Family of San Diego, CA, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins in Louisiana and Tennessee.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com