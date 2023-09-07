Mavis Brady Daniel Published 3:01 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Jan. 21, 1938 – Sept. 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Mavis Brady Daniel, 85, of Natchez who passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Daniel was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Herbert Brady and Euna Scott Brady. Mrs. Daniel was affectionately known as Ms. Mavis from Hansel and Gretel C.D.C. caring for children.

Ms. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by her six loving children, Mary Johnson, and husband, Randall, Betty Smith and fiancé, Allen Antczak, Judy Green and husband, Robert, Charles Ellis and wife, Janie, Patrick Ellis and wife, Phyllis, and Pam Ozburn and husband, David; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Ozburn, David Ozburn, Anthony Ellis, Brandon Smith, David Johnson, and Greg Green.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.