Willie Earl White Published 5:24 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Jan. 31, 1946 – Aug. 29, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Willie Earl White, 77, of Vidalia, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center with Pastor Johnny Elery officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the Vidalia Convention Center.

Willie was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Natchez, the son of Christine White and Freddy Glass. He attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Natchez and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Willie was a Respiratory Therapist for 25 years at a number of facilities. He also served as an Auxiliary Police Officer and Police Officer for the Vidalia Police Department for 30 years. Mr. White was an active member of Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and loyal member of the choir. He also sang with Fatherland Baptist Church choir. Willie enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends and was a member of the Miss-Lou Riders. Willie lived an incredibly active life and was highly skilled at almost everything. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, target shooting, carpentry and masonry work, working on vehicles, drawing, singing, traveling, playing card and board games, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Joyce White and Twana White Randall.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Claudia White; daughter, Eumeka White; son, Thavian White (LaToya); sister, Alice Carter; bonus brother, Jonas Williams, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com