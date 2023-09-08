Carter, Johnson shine in homecoming win Published 10:25 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School took 22 seconds to move 70 yards down field and score a touchdown on Friday, a drive that summed up the Rebels 40-8 domination over Brookhaven Academy.

The Rebels (4-1) led 34-0 at the half, on the way to the MAIS 5A district win over Brookhaven Academy (0-4).

ACCS assistant coach Matthew Freeman said the Rebels executed well on offense and made stops on defense to take care of business. The victory coming on his birthday was just, well, icing on the cake of the win.

Junior running back Adrian Walker started the game by breaking six tackles on a 64-yard rush to the 2-yard line before he was tackled. Coleman Carter threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Damion Johnson to take an early lead.

Johnson capped off a 70-yard drive on the ensuing possession with a 5-yard rush up the middle. With 6:55 in the first quarter, AC led BA 13-0. Jordan Berry next caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carter after a long run by Walker.

Johnson hauled in an interception later on in the game to make his mark on defense.

Carter finished the game with 11 completions on 12 attempts and 154 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Freeman said it was a performance they like to see from the junior quarterback.

“We always expect him to bring his best. I know it puts a lot of pressure on him,” Freeman said. “We have confidence in him though.

In the second quarter, Carter struck with a 39-yard pass to Johnson to give ACCS a 27-0 lead. Johnson finished the game with two touchdown receptions and a touchdown rush.

“We want to be even where anyone can score,” Freeman said. “The more weapons we have the more you can’t focus on just one guy. We have confidence in anyone we put on the field.”

Freeman said Johnson and Walker have grown up in the AC program over the last few years.

“They have both been good since they got over here. It is not a shocker that they are doing what we expect of them,” Freeman said. “They are reaping the benefits of what they have worked for. We don’t have just one guy, but it went Damion’s way tonight ”

Carter threw across his body to complete a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Aplin to take a 34-0 lead near the end of the second quarter.

In the second half, Sean Kerry Cothern went 50 yards down to put ACCS inside the 1 yard line on a screen. The play set up a 1-yard touchdown rush by Cothern and put AC up 40-0 with 4:44 in the third quarter.

Brookhaven Academy did not score until the 7 minute mark in the fourth quarter ,when the Cougars completed a touchdown pass. A two-point conversion cut the AC lead to 40-8. Time ran off the clock to finish the game with no further scores.

AC travels to Oak Forest next week with kickoff at 7 p.m. Former AC defensive coordinator Richy Spears will be on the sidelines for Oak Forest.

Freeman said the game will be a big district test for the Rebels.

“We had a few guys out tonight who needed rest or were banged up. We had some guys who had not played a lot and got to play a lot tonight,” Freeman said. “We got to look at guys who can add depth later down the road when we might need them to step up in big games.”