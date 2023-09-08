Christian Collegiate Academy winless no more after stunning victory over WCCA Published 11:38 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

GULFPORT — Wilkinson County Christian Academy scored the first touchdown of the game on the opening kickoff. It was all downhill from the for the Rams as the Christian Collegiate Academy Bulldogs stormed back for a 40-6 win last Friday night.

Gavin Davis returned the opening kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed, but WCCA was quickly on top 6-0. Then the Bulldogs’ DJ Biggs returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown and ran in for the two-point conversion to give them an 8-6 lead.

It remained that way until Josiah Colwell threw a 14-yard TD pass to David Welter for a 14-6 Christian Collegiate Academy lead at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter. Exactly four minutes later, Welter scored on a 14-yard run for a 20-6 lead.

The Bulldogs (1-2) added to their lead with halftime approaching as Jaleel Young scored on a 36-yard run with 2:12 to go for a 26-6 at the intermission.

Biggs then scored both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns in the second half, first on a 21-yard run with 4:37 left in the third quarter and then on a 25-yard run with 6:03 remaining in the game.

WCCA couldn’t get anything going offensively against Christian Collegiate’s surprisingly tough defense. The Rams were held to six first downs and just 92 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs racked up 228 of their 274 total yards on the ground.

Jacob Sessions was just 6-for-15 passing for 44 yards. Sessions and Jack Orgeron were the Rams’ leading rushers with 16 yards each. Easton Buteaux had four catches for 29 yards. Defensively, Dax Doyle, a recent transfer from another school, led them with eight tackles. Orgeron had six tackles while Charles Grezaffi had five tackles. Tucker Freeman had four tackles on defense and four carries for 11 yards on offense.

WCCA (2-2) hosts Tallulah Academy for homecoming next Friday at 7 p.m.