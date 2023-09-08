Green Wave looks to take down Yellow Jackets Published 2:11 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave will look to get back on the winning track, but doing so this Friday night will not be easy as they play host to the Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets in a MAIS District 3-5A game.

Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0) and the Green Wave (1-2, 0-0) at D’Evereaux Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. While this is Cathedral’s district opener, the Yellow Jackets are coming of a 49-14 win over Brookhaven Academy in their district opener last week.

The Green Wave is looking to bounce back after a 48-20 loss at MAIS Class 6A Hartfield Academy last week in Flowood. First-year head coach Josh Loy said there were lots to take away from that setback that will be used looking ahead.

Email newsletter signup

“I thought we did some good things in spots. I thought we competed for four quarters. We never backed down. I was pleased with the effort,” Loy said. “We were kind of outmanned and outnumbered. They gave us everything we asked of them and they competed for four quarters.”

As for what positives he took away from that game, Loy said, “Just our effort. Our grit. Our determination to finish the game. Those are all things we can build on.”

Now comes a hungry and determined Oak Forest team ready to keep its momentum going from last week and to stay atop the district standings.

“We got to do a good job stopping the run. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback who can throw and run. On defense, we have to tackle well. We’ve got to swarm to the football,” Loy said. “Offensively, we’ve got to establish the run. We’ve got to cut back on the turnovers. We’ve got to be more efficient on third down.”

As for what concerns him the most about the Yellow Jackets and what kind offense and defense they run, Loy said, “They’ve got a tradition of playing tough, hard-nosed football. They run a 3-3 front on defense, but they will go to a four-front. Offensively, they’ll run the double wing and get in the shotgun and spread the field a little bit.”

Loy said his seniors are going to have to play really well for the Green Wave to come out on top Friday night and be in the mix in District 3-5A.

“What I told them on Monday is we have to believe they can win. We’ve got to prepare all week long that we can win,” Loy said.

This is also Cathedral’s Armed Forces, or Military Appreciation, Game.

“We’ll be honoring our military and special services. All the branches of the Armed Forces and special services will be honored during the game,” Loy said.