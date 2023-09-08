Late TD by Peabody Magnet leads to another tough loss for Ferriday Published 11:35 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Ferriday High School Trojans nearly came back from an 18-point deficit, but a late turnover turned into a touchdown for Peabody Magnet High School as the Warhorses escaped with a 32-22 win last Friday night.

Peabody Magnet (2-0) took a 26-8 lead on a 20-yard touchdown run with about 9:00 left in the third quarter. Then Ferriday fought back thanks to a safety by the Trojans’ defense, a fumble return for a touchdown late in the third quarter, and a rushing touchdown with 9:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a 26-22 ball game.

However, a costly turnover by the Trojans allowed the Warhorses to score a late touchdown to give them the 10-point win.

Ferriday (0-2) plays host to Bastrop High School next Friday at 7 p.m.