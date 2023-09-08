Storm rally around injured teammate in win Published 11:56 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter (2-0) made a huge defensive stop with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the LHSAA non-district game over Willow (1-1).

Head Coach Blake Wheeler said he was proud of the way his team played in the 14-10 win..

Otis Bates Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard rush. He would later be carried off the field with an injury. Wheeler said all he knew after the game was that Bates was awake and undergoing tests.

“I just talked with him and his mom. He is awake and doing fine. They are running some tests. He took a shot to the head,” Wheeler said. “They took him to the ambulance on a backboard and he was responsive and well aware of where he was. I think he will be okay and he is doing well.”

The injury seemed to rally the team as they trailed 10-8. Bates had run the ball hard all night and his team fought hard for him.

Delta Charter’s offensive line and Juvari Singleton marched down the field. Singleton scored on a one yard rush to make it 14-10 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

The biggest play of the evening came from Delta Charter’s defense when they stopped Willow inside the 25 on a fourth down play. Willow scored its only points in the first quarter before Delta Charter’s defense shut them down the next three quarters.

“Our defense really stepped up tonight. Our coaches and players did an awesome job,” Wheeler said. “It is good to be 2-0 and carry good momentum into our game against Glenbrook. They have a good team with those guys and it is going to be a big test for us. I believe in these kids and this coaching staff. We will try to execute and play DC football.”