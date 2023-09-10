Back the Blue BBQ returns with good bites, good cause Published 8:12 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Angela Cutrer

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia Police Department has planned its popular “Back the Blue BBQ” for Nov. 3-4. This is the third year for the event.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re really excited about it,” said the department’s event planner, Georganna Berry. “We are looking forward to having a great turnout, and a lot of teams, sponsors and vendors.”

The event is multifaceted. There will be a barbecue and car competition, as well as vendor booths for shopping. Arts and crafts vendors can rent a 10-by-10 booth for Saturday for $20.

It will be held at the River View RV Park on the bank of the Mississippi River, 800 Martin Luther King Ave.,Vidalia. This site is well known for being centrally located to shopping and touring venues in the Miss-Lou area.

On Nov. 4, an open car show will offer trophies to the best cars. In the Under Year 2000 category, awards will go to the best antique car, antique truck and race car/rat rod. In the New Models (under Year 200), trophies go to first, second and third. Motorcycles will have a best in show category and the final award will be Best of Show Overall. Contact Capt. Frankie Carroll at 318-336-5254 for more information.

The November event is a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned Louisiana State Championship cookoff as well, with more than $10,000 in cash and prizes.

The barbecue categories are chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and brisket. First place wins $1,000; reserve champion $500; third place wins $350, fourth place $250 and fifth place gets $150. In the categories, first wins $500, second $250, third $150, fourth $100 and fifth $50. This year includes a “People Choice Award,” where pitmasters sell $3 tickets that include a small portion of barbecue. The master with the most tickets wins.

“We use the funds from this event for our community programs,” Berry said. “Those include the Christmas “Shop with a Cop” and the “Back to School” events. We participate in many events throughout the year, so this fundraiser provides funds for that.”

For more information about the barbecue, vendor booths and team sponsors, contact Berry at Bgberry@vidalialapd.com or call her at 318-336-5254 or Ann W. Goeggle at 601-431-9222.