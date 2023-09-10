Concordia Parish teacher issued summons for simply battery Published 8:04 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Kimberly Chauvin Graves, 56, was issued a summons for simply battery involving a juvenile on Sept. 1, said a spokesperson for the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Graves is a teacher at Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science and Technology in Ridgecrest, Louisiana. Allegations are she became physical with one of her students.

Graves was not arrested, the CPSO spokesperson said. A summons to appear in court is different in that suspects come into the office and is charged, but they are not sent to the jail for booking, she said.

Email newsletter signup

Graves is required to show up in court on Oct. 25, at which time prosecutors must show cause for the charge.

“This incident is still under investigation,” said Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick. “At this point, it falls as a misdemeanor. As the investigation is completed, it could come back as a warrant.”

Whest Shirley, principal at Concordia Parish Academy, did not immediately answer calls for comment on Friday.