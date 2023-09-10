Prayers for Watson’s family: Vidalia child battling cancer dies Published 12:07 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – Watson Calhoun, the Vidalia child whose battle with cancer captured the hearts and prayers of the Miss-Lou, has died.

His mother, Melissa Calhoun, posted on social media announcing his death.

“Watson passed away this morning around 1:30,” she wrote. “Please pray as we figure out how to handle this. Thank you.”

Watson’s family learned in July that the medulloblastoma had battled was deemed uncurable. Since then, the Miss-Lou community has rallied around the family, celebrating Christmas for Watson with decorations and social media posts; deputizing him as a member of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department; and holding prayer vigils for Watson and his family members.

We will update as more information is available.