Edward Irving Smith Published 5:21 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Nov. 9, 1956 – Sept. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Edward Irving Smith, 66, of Natchez, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Natchez.

Mr. Smith was born Nov. 09, 1956, in Natchez, the son of Harold and Betty Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Betty Tipton Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his two beloved daughters, Heather Skinner and husband, Denny and Regina Pierce and husband, Andrew; three grandchildren, Samuel Pierce, Isabel Pierce, and Hadlee Skinner; two sisters, Janet Aubic and husband, Jack and Beth Baker and husband, Freddie; nephew, Jack Aubic and wife, Kacy; niece, Mary Beth Zentner and husband, Martin; and a host of friends who loved him dearly.

Eddie was a free spirit who marched to the beat of his own drum. He was a kind soul and would give you the shirt off his back without a second thought if you needed it. To know him was to love him.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.