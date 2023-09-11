Elsie Irene Dunigan Published 5:18 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Jan. 6, 1940 – Sept. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Elsie Irene Dunigan, 83, of Natchez, who passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, in her home will be held on Sept. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Keith Smith, her nephew, officiating.

Mrs. Dunigan selflessly donated her body to the University of Mississippi Body Donation Program for medical research.

Email newsletter signup

She was born on Jan. 6, 1940, in Copiah County, MS the daughter of Melvin and Exa Gill Hudson. She worked for many years as a cosmetologist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Donald Hudson, and her loving husband of 59 years, Venton Dunigan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kathy Smith and husband, Steve, of Church Hill, MS; her son, Mike Dunigan, and wife, Kelly of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren, Stevie Smith and wife, Jeanne of Pineville, LA, Travis Smith and wife, Laura of Church Hill, MS, and Dylan Dunigan of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Cole and Lily Smith of Pineville, LA and Hart and Halle Smith of Church Hill, MS; two sisters, Hazel Barlow of Hazelhurst, MS and Sarah Patton of Orlando, FL., along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and Deaconess Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.