Lois Dobson Published 5:20 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Oct. 12, 1937 – Sept. 7, 2023

CLAYTON – Funeral services for Lois Dobson, 85, of Clayton, LA will be held at Clayton Pentecostal Church on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Melton Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.