Vernon Milton Smith Published 5:22 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Dec. 18, 1940 – Aug. 25, 2023

A memorial for Vernon Milton Smith who passed away on Aug. 25, 2023, will be on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Smith was born in Natchez, MS and is the son of Ethel and Vernon Smith. Mr. Smith was employed by Armstrong Tire Company and the Petroleum Industry for many years.

He is survived by his two sons, Jonathan Smith of Natchez, MS and Shawn Smith of Lander, Wyoming; his brother, Shirl Smith of Forest, and sister, Gail Kurowski of Cabot, Arkansas. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Gavin and Emma Smith both of Natchez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.