Alberta Wright Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Dec. 7, 1939 – Sept. 7, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Alberta Wright, 83, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church on Second Street in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Michael Reed will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wright, daughter of Johnny and Rosie Price Wright born in Ferriday and passed at her residence in Ferriday. She was a retired presser for a laundry. She was a member of the First Baptist Church on Second Street in Ferriday.

She is survived by two daughters, Luvenia Walter of Ferriday and Majorie Wilkerson of Zachary, LA; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Wright and her parents.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com