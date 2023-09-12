Brandon Marcellus Brooks Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Sept. 23, 1996 – Aug. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Brandon Marcellus Brooks, 26, of Natchez, who died, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, were held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Vidalia, Pastor Raymond T. Riley, officiated.

Burial was held at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Adams County Christian School. He attended Copiah Lincoln Community College on a Basketball Scholarship.

Brandon confessed Christ and united with the Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Natchez. He later moved his membership to Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church of Vidalia. He had a big heart and loved his family and friends. Brandon was a true outdoorsman. His passion in life was hunting and fishing; he would hunt and fish every day if possible. He loved to cook his catch for family and friends. He worked as a Correctional Officer at Angola Prison System. He also worked for Brooks Refinishing Company. At the time of his death; he was employed with Yazoo River Towing Company as a Deckhand.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Geraldine Myers Darden and Willie E. Darden, Jr., and his paternal grandfather, George Lee Brooks.

Brandon leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving mother Kathryn (Thomas) Chatman, his loving father, Marcellus (Adrell) Brooks; his awesome sister, Kendra Brooks; his precious daughter, Brylie Ann-Nicole Brooks; his bonus son, Demetrius Turner and his mom Shanetra Turner; his significant other Valencia Anderson (the mother of his soon to be born son, Brandon Marcellus Brooks, Jr. who will be loved beyond measures; his grandmother, Rosie Lee Brooks; aunts, Daisy (John) Bates, Josie (Freddie) Bates, Sarah Morris, Anitra Brooks, Anita Myers Jefferson, Susie Darden and Linda (James) Sullivan; uncles, Henry (Gwendolyn) Brooks, George A. Brooks and Willie (Amy) Darden; and a host of loving cousins, other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.