Johnnie H. Turner Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1932 – 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Johnnie H. Turner, 91, of Sicily Island, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home, 609 Alabama Avenue, Ferriday, LA, Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Frogmore, LA. Mr. Turner died at the RiverBridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA.