Lacey Robinette Handjis Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Oct. 06, 1985 – Aug. 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Lacey Robinette Handjis, 37, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Ken Ritter officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.