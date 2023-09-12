Power outage closes Under-the-Hill businesses Published 11:10 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A broken pole is causing power outages at several Natchez Under-the-Hill businesses today.

According to Entergy, a broken utility pole caused the outage that began about 5 p.m. Monday. Power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. today.

John Parks, owner of Magnolia Grill at Natchez Under-the-Hill, posted on social media Tuesday morning that the restaurant will be closed for lunch “due to a power outage.”

We will update as more information is available.