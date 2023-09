Stafford Redvine Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1943 – 2023

FERRIDAY – A memorial service for Stafford, 80, of Natchez, MS, formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mr. Redvine died Aug. 30, 2023, at his residence.