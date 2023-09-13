Blessing of the Animals Oct. 1 at St. Mary Family Life Center Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Blessing of the Animals is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary Family Life Center and Prayer Garden, 613 Main St., Natchez.

The event will also be a fund raiser for the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue and Spay/Neuter Natchez.

All pets and their humans are welcome.

Information from local animal organizations will be available, as will pets who are available for adoption.

Silent auction items will be available, and Della’s Lemonade Stand will be selling lemonade there.

Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring photos of your pets who are unable to join the event in person.

Donations of cat and dog food will be welcomed.