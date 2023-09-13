Carolyn Margaret Weir of Skysetter Mobiles receives Mississippi Arts Commission Mini-Grant Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Carolyn Margaret Weir of Skysetter Mobiles of Natchez has been awarded a $500 mini-grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

This grant is a portion of the more than $1.75 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2024 and will be used to purchase supplies for a new body of work based on Outdoor Metal Sculpture.

“With the additional funds provided to MAC this fiscal year, we are able to fund 37 more grants that are providing an economic impact for Mississippi Communities, the arts, and education throughout the state,” said David Lewis, executive director for the Mississippi Arts Commission. “We are grateful for the support from the Mississippi Legislature and elected officials who helped prioritize the arts in Mississippi.”

Email newsletter signup

“I’m so thankful for the support I’ve received from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment of the Arts since 2011,” Weir said. “My first grant that allowed me to learn color theory from Marina Cavette of Natchez Fine Framing to this 5th award which will help me achieve my goals of creating metal kinetic sculptures for the yard, patio, pool and garden.”

Weir plans to exhibit her work on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at ArtsNatchez Gallery.

“It is a new body of work metal sculptures that match no other and should be something special to see. This will be the first featured artist exhibit I’ve done in 11 years,” she said.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and elaborate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.

MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

For more information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, please contact Ellie Banks, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or ebanks@arts.ms.gov.